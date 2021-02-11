Drug Free Marshall County will be welcoming national award winning trainer “Tall Cop” Jermaine Galloway to the community on March 3. The event is for healthcare, educators, DCS, and community members.
Hide in Plan Sight: Current Alcohol, Drug and Concealment Trends and Identifiers will be the presentation that Galloway will be giving that day.
“Tall Cop Says Stop® is a website dedicated to education and resources for the detection and prevention of substance abuse to help keep young people, families and communities safe,” states the website.
The event on March 3 will be both in person, 40 registrants, and online via Zoom. It will take place at Plymouth Wesleyan Church, located at 11203 Michigan Rd. in Plymouth. It will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be some sensitive materials that are covered during the in-person session that may be unavailable to Zoom attendees.
“Sessions will include information on stash compartments that are often used to hide weapons. They may examine the relationship between drugs, alcohol and violence as well,” states the Eventbrite description.
To reserve your seat click here.
For those in law enforcement, the session is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will only be in-person with no virtual option. That link is here.
Since 1997, Officer Galloway has worked in law enforcement in Idaho focusing on alcohol compliance and enforcement officer, crime scene investigation, DUI task force, officer mentoring, and field training officer. He played Division I basketball and received his college degree from the University of San Francisco.
He has trained more than 650,000 people throughout the world and has held more than 8,400 community scans. A community scan occurs when Galloway visits a community. He visits varies local stores, bars, and areas to get a sense of its drug culture.
“Illicit Drug use and distribution is a dynamic and evolving issue to address. Parents, law enforcement, social workers, treatment providers, and child services workers must continually add to their knowledge base to identify and address current trends. “Tall Cop” Jermaine Galloway provides a vibrant discussion on those current trends so we may better identify and target a gap in our treatment or enforcement. All community members have an opportunity to benefit from this seminar, and can leave to implement the information he provides in their specific role. We must thank Drug Free Marshall County for securing his attendance and sponsoring this event,” said Matthew Sarber, Marshall County deputy prosecuting attorney.
For more information about the Officer Galloway, his website is here.