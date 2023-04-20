On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, Dianne Batcho, of 6, 000 block of Michigan Road, Plymouth, Indiana called the Marshall County Sheriff's Department and reported that she had observed a male subject within her basement. Once she located and observed the male subject in her basement, the male subject fled from the residence on a black bicycle westbound. Officers from the Marshall County Sheriff's Department along with the Indiana State Police quickly responded to the scene. A search was immediately started in an attempt to locate the suspect(s). Indiana State Police Officer John Hart located a white male subject, in the area of 6th Road and Oak Road. The male subject was identified as William R. Swihart, age 29. During the investigation, it was revealed that he was involved in the Burglary and theft of two houses in the 6, 000 block of Michigan Road along with a house in the 13000 block of 6A Road. It was also discovered that a building on South Center Street, located within the City of Plymouth was also broken into. William R. Swihart was arrested and booked into the Marshall County Jail for three (3) counts of Burglary, Level 4 Felonies, and three (3) counts of Theft, a Class A Misdemeanors. A case report is being completed and forwarded to the Marshall County Prosecutor's Office for review and formal criminal charges being filed. The bond currently for William R. Swihart is $25, 000 cash.
Swihart arrested and books for Burglary and Theft
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
