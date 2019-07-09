PLYMOUTH—Many of the downtown Plymouth retailers will be participating in the sidewalk sales starting tomorrow, Thursday July 11.
The event will continue through Saturday with opportunities to save on merchandise and support some wonderful causes with food purchases.
Many of the retailers will be offering summer clearance sales on merchandise.
Treat's Squire Shop, Yoder's Sports Center and Simplee Stated Gifts are just a couple of the establishments that will be outside.
The Marshall County Museum will be open during the event.
The Volunteers of Saint Joseph Health Systems will be having a Pork Chop Meal next to Treat's on Friday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Bruce's "Big Grill" will be there cooking.
The Plymouth Rotary will be hosting its Annual Rotary Pancake Days Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the tent on Garro St.
Oldies Radio 94.3 will be having a remote Thursday and Friday with an opportunity to get registered to be one of the 90 with a chance to win a couple four wheelers.
One lucky participate will be selected each day.
Friday night there will be a free concert downtown from 5 to 8 p.m. featuring the MGB band.
Saturday evening Encore Performing Arts will host the the group Meet the Beetles a Beatles tribute band in River Side Park at 8 p.m.