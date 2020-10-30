At this time, the cause of her death is unknown. Local health authorities are working to determine the cause.
All classes and sporting events are canceled for the rest of today. A campus-wide prayer meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. outside of the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center. Social distancing and mask-wearing will be practiced at this gathering.
The Grace College family is deeply grieved by Bethany’s death. Our current focus is on providing care and counsel to her family, friends and classmates. Grace’s Counseling Center staff will be available for students at the prayer meeting and following.
We will send updates and additional information when it is available.
We ask everyone to join us in prayer for the Nesbitt family and friends.