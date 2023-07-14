On the July 13, 2023 at 3:54 p.m., the Marshall County Sheriff's Department (MCSD) received a report of a reckless driver in the area of 1300 Academy Drive - Culver Military Academy. The caller advised the vehicle, a white Ford SUV, was being driven by a female and she was possibly impaired. While checking the area for the suspect vehicle, the sheriff's department received another call west of Culver Military Academy on State Road 10 in reference to a male subject knocking on doors. The caller advised the male was intoxicated and soaking wet. MCPD Sgt. Jordan Rans and Culver Chief Wayne Bean located the reckless driver on E. Shore Drive north of 18B Road. Patrolman Blake Bennett and Patrolman Tony Bragg located the male subject in question on State Road 10. Further investigation revealed that the female reckless driver and the intoxicated male had been in the same vehicle with their two year old child and an argument ensued. The male got out of the vehicle and the female left the area. It was also discovered that the female was intoxicated and an OWI investigation was conducted. Cheryl Straws was arrested and lodged in the Marshall County Jail for Operating A Vehicle While Intoxicated - Endangering (A Misdemeanor), Operating A Vehicle While Intoxicated - .15% or more (A Misdemeanor), and Neglect Of A Dependent (Level 6 Felony). Vicente Yanez was arrested and lodged in the Marshall County Jail for Neglect Of A Dependent (Level 6 Felony) and Public Intoxication (B Misdemeanor). Department of Child Services (DCS) was contacted and took custody of the juvenile and the Marshall County Humane Society took possession of a dog inside the vehicle. 

Tags

Recommended for you