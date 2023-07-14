On the July 13, 2023 at 3:54 p.m., the Marshall County Sheriff's Department (MCSD) received a report of a reckless driver in the area of 1300 Academy Drive - Culver Military Academy. The caller advised the vehicle, a white Ford SUV, was being driven by a female and she was possibly impaired. While checking the area for the suspect vehicle, the sheriff's department received another call west of Culver Military Academy on State Road 10 in reference to a male subject knocking on doors. The caller advised the male was intoxicated and soaking wet. MCPD Sgt. Jordan Rans and Culver Chief Wayne Bean located the reckless driver on E. Shore Drive north of 18B Road. Patrolman Blake Bennett and Patrolman Tony Bragg located the male subject in question on State Road 10. Further investigation revealed that the female reckless driver and the intoxicated male had been in the same vehicle with their two year old child and an argument ensued. The male got out of the vehicle and the female left the area. It was also discovered that the female was intoxicated and an OWI investigation was conducted. Cheryl Straws was arrested and lodged in the Marshall County Jail for Operating A Vehicle While Intoxicated - Endangering (A Misdemeanor), Operating A Vehicle While Intoxicated - .15% or more (A Misdemeanor), and Neglect Of A Dependent (Level 6 Felony). Vicente Yanez was arrested and lodged in the Marshall County Jail for Neglect Of A Dependent (Level 6 Felony) and Public Intoxication (B Misdemeanor). Department of Child Services (DCS) was contacted and took custody of the juvenile and the Marshall County Humane Society took possession of a dog inside the vehicle.
Straws and Yanez arrested for multiple charges including neglect of a dependent
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Lacy arrested for OWI, Minor Consuming Alcohol
- Straws and Yanez arrested for multiple charges including neglect of a dependent
- Elkhart Co. Purdue Extension offers “Matter of Balance” educational series
- Post 27 comes from behind for a wild win
- Sen. Mike Bohacek addresses housing needs
- Local players named Northern League All Stars
- Sleep Schedule Consistency
- Kramp arrested for OWI
Most Popular
Articles
- Mattern and Doyle booked for multiple charges
- Williams arrested for Warrant after Public Disturbance in ER
- Multiple agencies respond to vehicle crash with train
- O’Donnell arrested for Domestic Battery with a Deadly Weapon
- Binion arrested on Starke County Warrant
- Lemler arrested for disorderly conduct
- Dunlap arrested for Domestic Battery at Economy Inn
- David and Daniel Tanner charged in connection with their operation of Concierge Medicine of Marshall County
- Straws and Yanez arrested for multiple charges including neglect of a dependent
- Lacy arrested for OWI, Minor Consuming Alcohol
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.