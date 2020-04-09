The Webster’s Dictionary defines the term Home Front as “the sphere of civilian activity in war.” I feel that it’s safe to say that we’ve found ourselves in a war. Albeit not a war against another country or a group of religious fanatics. It’s an invisible enemy and its name is COVID-19, the coronavirus.
You might think I’m crazy or highly dramatizing this whole pandemic. Maybe you’re thinking that influenza is worse than COVID-19. In all honesty, I very well could be blowing things out of proportion. Let me ask you something. When was the last time influenza or another virus had such an impact on the world.
In my thirty-four years on this planet, I’ve seen a few events that are shocking and horrific, but they don’t even come close to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those include Y2K, 9/11, SARS, and the Mayan calendar thing. The only thing in recent history besides COVID-19 and the Spanish Flu that I can think of with such a huge global impact is World War I and World War II.
For the public’s part in this war on coronavirus, we’re asked to do a few things. Social distancing, washing your hands, and staying home if you don’t need to be outside are but a few. Which can be difficult.
“Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” President John F. Kennedy said that and I believe it fits in this situation. Sometimes we have to sacrifice our freedoms for the good of the country. In this case, for the good of the world.
Every week I meet my two best friends for dinner at Christo’s in Plymouth. I’ve known both of them since elementary school. We sit there talking about our weeks over great food and even better coffee. Mostly, we discuss video games and movies that are coming out. Or we grumble and complain about our lives and jobs. It lasts maybe an hour, hour and a half tops. I haven’t seen either of them for about three weeks because of COVID-19. Even though we still text, I miss them.
Sacrificing my weekly dinner with friends is a small thing. I understand that. In the grand scheme of things, I have it pretty good. I’m still working (the media is an essential business according to the Governor’s orders) and therefore still traveling into the office each day. I keep my distances from my co-workers and wash my hands and use hand sanitizer. When I go home, I stay at home opting to read a book or write one of my own. Sometimes I watch movies.
It can change. Things change so rapidly nowadays. However, being able to cover government meetings and seeing what our local, state, and federal government is doing to combat this virus gives me hope that this won’t be as catastrophic as the Spanish Flu.
You’ve heard a bit about my “sphere of civilian activity,” and now the Pilot News Group wants to hear about yours.
How is your family dealing with staying inside the house? Maybe you’re a senior in high school, what’s your opinion about how this will effect your future? What are your fears/doubts/hopes/dreams about your situation? How are you making your community a better place? What gives you hope in this difficult time?
We’re asking for written submissions about your sphere of civilian activity. Write us what you’re doing to overcome this pandemic. Send us your submissions to news@thepilotnews.com. Try to keep them to about 500 words or less. Also, we’d ask that you omit any hateful/derogatory speech/profanity/etc… If we will edit them out if they do appear.
“Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of the overcoming of it,” - Helen Keller.