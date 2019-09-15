PLYMOUTH – Even if you didn’t get a chance to attend any of the extended weekend’s ceremonies – Thursday’s Opening Ceremony, Friday’s Vietnam Veterans Honor Ceremony and Saturday’s First Responders Ceremony – connected to the American Veteran’s Traveling Tribute Vietnam War Memorial’s visit to Plymouth, it will be in town until Sunday afternoon.
The wall will remain at River Park Square until 3 p.m. Sunday, when it will be packed for its next destination.
State Rep. Jack Jordan, R-Bremen, was Thursday’s featured speaker, Brigadier General David Vesper, deputy commander of the Indiana National Guard, was Friday’s featured speaker and Vietnam War Marine Corps veteran Ren VanGilder spoke Saturday.
About 200-250 people attended each of the ceremonies.