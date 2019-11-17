PLYMOUTH – You can still drop off a new or slightly used coat as part of this year’s Warm Up Marshall County event.
Jennifer Houin, event co-chair with Steve Keiser, said the coats will continue to be collected through Wednesday, Nov. 20. The coat drive began Oct. 28.
The distribution days this year will be 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Nov. 23, and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the National Guard Armory, 1220 W. Madison St., Plymouth.
“The collection is going well,” Houin said Wednesday. “Now I’m thinking we should have done it a month earlier (because of the recent cold weather). It is going good.”
Coats can be dropped off at Beacon Credit Union, Plymouth Bell-Mart, 423 N. Michigan St., WTCA, 112 W. Washington St., Plumlee Dentistry, 113 N. Michigan, Schumacher Family Medicine, 116 E. Washington, Elks Lodge 2548, 12445 7B Road, and Oliver Ford, 1001 E. Jefferson St.
There’s also a large transit van parked in front of Oliver Ford that can accept coat donations.
This marks the 21st year that coats have been collected for Warm Up Marshall County.
Also this year, Hoosier Old Wheels will distribute gloves and Plymouth FOP Lodge 195 will provide hats.
Beacon Credit Union, Bellman Oil Co., Plumlee Dentistry, Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan, American Legion #27, 1040 E. Jefferson, and Schumacher Family Medicine are providing financial support for the coat drive.
Members of Disable American Veterans volunteer their time to help organize the coats at the armory and hand them out over the two distribution days, Houin said.
“That’s kind of a big deal to us,” she said.