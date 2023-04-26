On 4/22/2023 at approximately 6 a.m. Plymouth Police were dispatched to the Red Rock Inn for a battery that had taken place at the Days Inn.  The female victim had fled the Days Inn and ran to the Red Rock to call 911. After an investigation, the suspect, Griffin Sterling, was located at the Days Inn.  Griffin was placed under arrest and booked into the Marshall County Jail on charges of Domestic Battery and Trespassing.

