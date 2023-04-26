On 4/22/2023 at approximately 6 a.m. Plymouth Police were dispatched to the Red Rock Inn for a battery that had taken place at the Days Inn. The female victim had fled the Days Inn and ran to the Red Rock to call 911. After an investigation, the suspect, Griffin Sterling, was located at the Days Inn. Griffin was placed under arrest and booked into the Marshall County Jail on charges of Domestic Battery and Trespassing.
hot
Sterling arrested for Battery and Trespassing
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Williams arrested for Battery
- Sterling arrested for Battery and Trespassing
- Local voice receives statewide award
- Falcons make quick work of Colonials
- Hummel arrested on warrant for Criminal Recklessness, Defendant Shoots a Firearm into a Building
- MCSD, Argos Fire, EMS, and Argos Police Department respond to three vehicle crash on US 31 and SR 10 intersection
- Driver arrested for OWI more than .15%
- Young outlines steps to address fentanyl epidemic, protect young Americans
Most Popular
Articles
- Wallace arrested on active warrant for six counts of Child Molesting
- Swihart arrested and books for Burglary and Theft
- MCSD, Argos Fire, EMS, and Argos Police Department respond to three vehicle crash on US 31 and SR 10 intersection
- Hummel arrested on warrant for Criminal Recklessness, Defendant Shoots a Firearm into a Building
- Hardesty and Clemons booked for multiple charges
- Fatal accident, investigation pending
- Wyatt arrested for theft
- Homeless man arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance
- Nudo arrested for Theft and Possession of Marijuana
- Hernandez booked for Public Intoxication
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.