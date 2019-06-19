CULVER — President of Culver Town Council Ginny Bess Munroe, who also serves on the Regional Stellar Committee for Marshall County, gave an update on the progress during the town council meeting Tuesday, June 11.
The public engagement stellar sub-committee held their first public engagement session during the Taste of Culver Saturday, June 8.
Munroe shared, “As some of you came by the booth, we were conducting the quality of life survey and also requesting feedback on some Culver projects and Marshall County wide initiatives.”
Other sub-committees include public engagement, marketing and communication, housing, projects, special projects, health and wellness, arts and culture, and education and skills training.
Munroe detailed, “Each of those sub-committees has a larger group of people that they are working with.”
Two more opportunities to offer feedback will be available through June.
Representatives on the public engagement sub-committee will be collecting input during the Art in the Street Festival held Saturday, June 22, in Plymouth.
Another public engagement session will be held during Bourbon’s Food Truck Friday event held Friday, June 28.
