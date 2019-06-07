Indiana Wheel Corporation announced today that they will be locating their new operations in Plymouth at 2935 VanVactor Dr.
The new joint venture with China based Jingu Company Limited will create up to 117 new jobs. The facility will manufacture and distribute steel wheels to trailer and recreational vehicle industry.
"We appreciate the strong relationship established with the city, the state, and with our partners, and we look forward to growing together right here in Plymouth," said David Saylor president of IWC.
Look for additional details in Saturday's Pilot News.