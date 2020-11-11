Every year on Nov. 11, Americans recognize Veterans Day to honor and give thanks to the brave men and women who have served our country.
First declared Armistice Day in 1919 by President Woodrow Wilson, Nov. 11 served as a day to honor those who fought in World War 1. However, to encompass all who serve in our nation's wars, Armistice Day was changed to Veterans Day in 1954.
Since our country's founding, generations of Americans have reaffirmed their dedication and loyalty to our country by serving in our military. The commitment to serve our country has deep roots in our Hoosier heritage, with nearly 550,000 veterans living in our state.
This Veterans Day, I encourage you to think of those who have risked their lives for our country and take time to thank the veterans in your life for their service. May we never forget the great sacrifices they have made for our freedom.