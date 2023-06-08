NOBLESVILLE—The Indiana Invasive Species Conference, a premier event aimed at combating the growing threat of invasive species, will be held on Thursday, June 29th at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds in Noblesville, Indiana. This conference brings together experts, professionals, homeowners, and members of Cooperative Invasive Species Management Areas (CISMAs) to share knowledge, promote awareness, and foster collaboration in safeguarding Indiana's diverse ecosystems.
The conference offers an engaging lineup of educational sessions in the morning, followed by hands-on field experiences in the afternoon. Attendees will have the opportunity to choose from three distinct tracks tailored to their specific interests and roles: land managers, conservation professionals, and CISMAs. Each track will provide specialized insights and strategies to address the unique challenges posed by invasive species. Tracks include land management/homeowners, research/conservation professionals, and CISMAs.
Designed with homeowners in mind, the land management/homeowners track will provide practical tips and solutions for identifying, preventing, and managing invasive species within residential settings. Participants will gain a deeper understanding of the impact of invasive species on local flora and fauna and learn effective techniques to protect their own landscapes. There will also be a session on financial assistance for landowners.
Conservation professionals play a crucial role in combating invasive species. The track designed for them offers a comprehensive program aimed at enhancing their knowledge and skills in invasive species management. Topics covered include impacts of invasive species on forest health and deer impacts and native habitat management.
CISMAs are pivotal in coordinating local efforts to combat invasive species. So, the third track focuses on strengthening the network of CISMAs across Indiana, fostering collaboration, and sharing success stories and challenges. Participants will explore effective management techniques, volunteer recruitment, funding, strategic planning, and landscape designs with natives for homeowners associations.
"We are thrilled to host the Indiana Invasive Species Conference and bring together stakeholders from diverse backgrounds to address the urgent threat posed by invasive species," said Stephanie Schuck, conference organizer. "By providing targeted educational sessions and hands-on field experiences, we aim to equip attendees with the tools and knowledge needed to protect our natural environment and preserve Indiana's biodiversity."
Attendees will choose from nine afternoon field experiences that align with conference tracks. Sessions will take attendees to locations across the county or even onto the White River to learn practical skills in real world settings.
In addition to the educational sessions and field experiences, the conference will feature networking opportunities, vendor exhibits, and a silent auction. Participants will have the chance to connect with like-minded individuals, share experiences, and forge collaborations in the ongoing fight against invasive species.
Registration for the Indiana Invasive Species Conference is now open. For more information about the conference program, registration, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit the conference website at www.sicim.info/invasivespeciesconference.