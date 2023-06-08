NOBLESVILLE—The Indiana Invasive Species Conference, a premier event aimed at combating the growing threat of invasive species, will be held on Thursday, June 29th at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds in Noblesville, Indiana. This conference brings together experts, professionals, homeowners, and members of Cooperative Invasive Species Management Areas (CISMAs) to share knowledge, promote awareness, and foster collaboration in safeguarding Indiana's diverse ecosystems. 

