INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Indiana State Department of Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, today announced a statewide initiative to encourage Hoosiers to wear masks to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The #MaskUpHoosiers initiative is launching with videos and photos of state government leaders, celebrities, and Hoosiers from all walks of life sharing their heartfelt reasons for wearing a mask in public, which is one of the strongest steps possible to limit the spread of COVID-19, saving lives and allowing the state to continue its phased re-opening. Additional photos and videos will be featured as the educational campaign progresses.
“The steps that Hoosiers take every time they are around others, be it friends, co-workers, family or strangers, have a direct impact on the spread of COVID-19 and our state’s continued phased re-opening,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I thank you for wearing a mask when you are in public and encourage you to reflect on the lives you may be saving.”
Hoosiers interested in participating in the public awareness campaign can download a poster from the website www.coronavirus.in.gov/maskuphoosiers, write in their motivation for wearing a mask and then post a photo or video to social media with the hashtag #MaskUpHoosiers. Neighborhoods, workplaces and organizations are encouraged to get involved.
“Wearing a mask sends a statement that we care about others, and it is one of the best things we can do to protect ourselves and the people around us from COVID-19,” Box said. “Each of us has someone in our lives we want to protect, and I encourage all Hoosiers to think of those individuals when deciding to put on a mask any time you’re in public.”
Individuals with COVID-19 release droplets of the virus when they cough, sneeze, sing or speak. Some of those droplets can travel up to 25 feet. A mask helps contain most of those droplets and can prevent them from infecting others.
A social media toolkit for #MaskUpHoosiers is available on the website and includes posters in English, Spanish, Chinese and Burmese, along with instructions for creating frames for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Click here to download public service announcements (PSAs) recorded by the state for your use: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/egf210ognxxyx4h/AADYd7E-tBn7P6gtiLSZUiVBa?dl=0
More information about COVID-19 can be found at the ISDH website at www.coronavirus.in.gov and on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.