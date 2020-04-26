INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb Friday announced that the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) has secured commitments for more than 6.3 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) – up from 2.6 million last reported on April 13 – for hospitals, first responders, long-term care facilities and health care providers treating COVID-19 patients. To date, more than 1.17 million items have been delivered to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) for distribution.
Of these, more than 2.9 million items, including face masks, face shields, gloves, gowns, goggles and bottles of hand sanitizer, are being made and sourced by 18 Indiana manufacturers. New commitments from Indiana providers include:
- After Action Medical and Dental Supply (Marion County), which was started in 2010 by a service disabled veteran, distributes products nationally to health care providers, the Veterans Affairs Medical System, and U.S. Department of Defense. The company is leveraging its supply chain to provide more than 400,000 nitrile gloves.
- Cardinal Spirits (Monroe County), which first opened in 2015, is a craft distillery in Bloomington that distributes spirits to more than 200 retail locations in Indiana. The company has paused beverage operations, leveraging its distillery to produce hand sanitizer. It has distributed 50,000 gallons since mid-March.
- Sugar Creek Bottling Company (Marion County), which is a full service, hand-crafted e-liquid manufacturing company specializing in private labeling and flavor development. The company has shifted production to provide hand sanitizer.
- Hentz Manufacturing (Allen County), a commercial sewing business that pivoted from Cinda B bag production to medical supplies, has already produced and distributed 90,000 pieces of PPE, including isolation gowns, face masks and face shields, in just a few weeks. The company is now producing N95 face mask respirators, filling a critical need for these items that effectively filter out a minimum of 95% of airborne particles. The company, which coordinated with Indiana University Health to ensure proper fit and filtration, will deliver the first batch of N95 masks today and plans to produce 1 million in total. The company is currently hiring for sewers and supervisors to support its efforts to meet increased needs for PPE.
Indiana businesses and organizations continue to donate critical services and supplies as well, with PPE donations now totaling 530,694 – up from 440,000. New contributors include Berry Global, Brooks Life Sciences, Duke Energy, Faegre Drinker Shanghai Office, Indiana State Board of Animal Health, Ivy Tech, Pacers Sports & Entertainment, Rose Apartments and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office.
In total, the state has secured more than: 2.4 million surgical masks, 1.2 million respirator masks, 963,000 face shields, 720,000 gloves, 143,000 gowns, 10,000 goggles, and 206,000 two-ounce bottles and 80,000 gallons of hand sanitizer through purchases and donations.
To learn more about Hoosier companies across the state stepping up to help in the fight of COVID-19, click here. Hoosiers with smaller quantities of PPE are encouraged to donate items to the nearest local health department, hospital, EMS agency, nursing home or other first responder or public safety agency in their community.
Click here to download public service announcements (PSAs) recorded by the state for your use: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/egf210ognxxyx4h/AADYd7E-tBn7P6gtiLSZUiVBa?dl=0
More information may be found at the ISDH website at coronavirus.in.gov and the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.