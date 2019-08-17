PLYMOUTH – The Rees will have to find another source of funding after the state turned down a substantial grant for the planned venue.
The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs turned down a $500,000 grant request from the City of Plymouth, which filed the application on behalf of the Rees Committee.
The Rees Committee is the group behind efforts to repurpose the Rees Theater in downtown Plymouth.
“There is disappointment in the receipt of this news but resolve in continuing to move forward,” Randy Danielson, co-chair of the Rees Committee, said in an email release with fellow co-chair Donna Pontius. “The Rees remains a hallmark project for Plymouth that will directly impact the Marshall County region both in quality of life and economic impact.”
The grant would have come from the state’s Community Development Block Grant Public Facilities Program, which is federally funded.
However, the Marshall County area wasn’t entirely left out of the OCRA grant round.
Lakeville received $500,000 from OCRA to “renovate a 1930s barn into a community center,” according to a news release from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, whose office oversees OCRA.
The money for the Lakeville project will help create a 4,500 square foot facility that will be use to accommodate up to 200 people for community events. Details of the facility, including its address, weren’t stated in the release.
“We are happy to see that our neighboring community of Lakeville will share in this round of funding for a community center,” Danielson said. “The Rees Project Committee will be meeting this coming Tuesday evening to review our options for grant funding. Financial support from citizens and businesses continue and for that we are most appreciative.”
Danielson previously said Phase III of work on repurposing the former movie house began in early June with the installation of 10 helical piers that were driven down along the north foundation of the 1939 extension of the building to the alley as well as a “short portion of the east wall along the alley.”
He previously said the building is now stable, which means further masonry work can start. Workers will be removing the entire east alley wall and rebuilding it over the next weeks.
Danielson said Thursday that work on the exterior has temporarily halted, however.
“There is a pause due to a need to provide temporary stabilization of the north wall as the east alley wall comes down and is reconstructed,” he said. “Scheduling this in coordination with other tradesmen is underway with a short delay expected.”
Danielson said he expects to know more in the coming days.
Donors may still give funds for the Rees through the Marshall County Community Foundation, 2860 Miller Drive, by contacting Randy Danielson at 574-286-2391 or by visiting www.reesproject.com.