STARKE COUNTY—Starke Hospital has a free phone screening line for individuals who have one or more symptoms of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and are concerned they may need testing. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Individuals may call the free screening line at 833-576-3627. It is available Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Callers speak with a healthcare professional and answer questions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Based on the answers provided, callers are referred to the appropriate level of care for further evaluation, if needed. Callers do not need to be Starke Hospital or La Porte Physician Network patients.
Anyone experiencing life-threatening symptoms should call 9-1-1.
How to Help
We can all take simple preventive actions to reduce the spread of respiratory diseases like coronavirus.
- Wash your hands.
- Cover your cough or sneeze.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick with respiratory symptoms, except to get medical care.
Here for You
Our hospital is prepared and we are protecting our patients, our caregivers and the community. We are monitoring ongoing COVID-19 updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). We are using the CDC screening guidelines for symptoms and risk factors and have implemented a response plan to protect patients and our staff. As this situation evolves, the CDC is updating their guidance and we update our processes with these guidelines.
When a physician determines a patient meets the risk criteria, they coordinate testing and the patient’s ultimate disposition, in consultation with the Indiana Department of Health as necessary. Our staff can obtain the appropriate specimens which are sent to the appropriate state or commercial lab for testing. We understand the sensitivity at this time and want to reassure the community that we are well prepared and are providing such care when necessary.
The mission of Starke Hospital is to improve the health of our patients and communities. Click the following link for information about the hospital’s current visitation policies.