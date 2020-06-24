STARKE COUNTY — A total of 62 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Starke County since the first presumptive case was reported back on Monday, March 23rd. Out of all of those cases, seven new ones were recorded within the last week.
The Indiana State Department of Health and contact tracing partners work to identify all close contacts of the patients to inform them about necessary infection control protocols.
According to the latest ISDH statistics,1,060 coronavirus tests have been conducted on individuals living within Starke County. Officials note that patients who receive more than one test are not counted multiple times.
Any Hoosier resident or Indiana worker is permitted to receive a coronavirus test at one of the State's Optum-operated testing sites, regardless of the reason. For a map of where those sites are located, click here: https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2524.htm
In addition to the State’s COVID-19 Dashboard, which is updated daily at 11 a.m CDT/ 12 p.m. EDT, the ISDH also offers a map that breaks the number of cases down by zip code: https://tinyurl.com/yayw3nwr.
Keep in mind that if there are less than 5 cases in a zip code or if the population is smaller than 1,500, the numbers will not be available on the map.
When it comes to county-specific hospitalization data, that can be found through Regenstrief Institute’s dashboard: https://www.regenstrief.org/covid-dashboard/
For more information visit coronavirus.in.gov or call the ISDH COVID-19 Call Center at 877-826-0011.