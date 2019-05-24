Students at Starke County Youth Club have been involved in planning and co-creating a public artwork with Quincy Owens, an Indianapolis-based visual artist. Between November and January, students and families had workshops with Arts for Learning teaching artists Bob Sander and Tyler May, who collected stories about favorite places and memories in Starke County. All stories were then shared with Quincy Owens to serve as inspiration for a piece of art to celebrate the area.
The final sculpture, titled “Pillar of the Community,” will be installed at the Serenity Garden in Knox, IN. There will be a public reveal and celebration on Wednesday, May 29th at 5:00pm.
This project, supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts, is part of Arts for Learning’s Fresh StART program. This program enables students to contribute to the creative re-imagining of their schools and communities by collaborating with an artist to transform their spaces. This is one of two Fresh StART projects that Arts for Learning is currently overseeing. A Fresh StART project is also underway at Knightstown Elementary.
About Arts for Learning: As the oldest and largest provider of professional arts in education programs in the state, Arts for Learning reaches nearly 50,000 Indiana children every year. We engage more than 60 teaching artists who provide performances, workshops and residencies to schools, libraries, parks and community organizations.