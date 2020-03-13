According to a press release issued by school officials, beginning on Monday, March 16, all Starke County public schools, including the Knox, North Judson-San Pierre, and Oregon-Davis Community School Corporations, will be closed due to the threat of the COVID-19 virus. This decision was made with input from county health officials.
Individual corporations will determine how e-learning days and the Governor’s approved 20 waived days will be utilized.
All extra-curricular activities including practices, games, performances, and contests are canceled through Sunday, April 12.
Administrators and teachers in each corporation will be meeting on Monday, March 16 to make detailed plans.
Again, Monday, March 16 all Starke County school corporations will be closed. There will be no e-learning on that day. Teachers will still report to their corporation on the 16th as a work day.
More information will be forthcoming. Additional details will be provided as soon as they become available.