STARKE COUNTY—Since many local students rely on school meals to be fed breakfast and lunch, officials from the Oregon-Davis, North Judson-San Pierre, and Knox School Corporations have arranged to host meal pick-up programs during the collective closures. Currently, the schools are expected to stay closed through Sunday, April 12.
Below you can find the specific details provided from each of the school corporations.
Oregon-Davis Community School Corporation:
At the Oregon-Davis Community School Corporation, a sack lunch program will be offered between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. CST at the following locations:
• Door 4 at the Oregon-Davis Jr./Sr. High School
• Koontz Lake Fire Station
• Hamlet Fire Station
One sack lunch per day will be available for current Oregon-Davis students and will be free. Each sack lunch will also include a breakfast for the next morning for the student. The sack lunch program will be available on the following dates:
• Tuesday, March 17 - Friday, March 20
• Monday, March 30 - Friday, April 3
• Monday, April 6 - Thursday, April 9
We ask that parents/guardians contact the corporation at 574-867-2111 with the number of lunches requested per day and the pick-up location.
North Judson-San Pierre Community School Corporation:
North Judson-San Pierre School Corporation will be offering “grab-n-go” lunches for students during the closure period. Lunches are free to any student 18-years-old and under. Adults may purchase a meal for $2. Federal guidelines stipulate that you must be present to receive the meal.
There are 5 locations to choose from:
• North Judson - North Judson United Methodist Church parking lot
• Denham - St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
• San Pierre - San Pierre Park
• English Lake - English Lake Church parking lot
•Toto Area - Bailey’s Discount Center parking lot
These sites will be open beginning Wednesday, March 18 from 11 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. each week day.
Those days include
• Wednesday, March 18 - Friday, March 20
• Monday, March 23 - Friday, March 27
• Monday, April 6 -Thursday, April 9
No lunches will be served during spring break or on Good Friday (April 10).
If you have any questions, you can contact the NJ-SP Administration Office at 574-896-2155.
Knox Community School Corporation:
During the KCSC school closure (Monday, March 16 - Friday, March 27), the Knox Community School Corporation will provide breakfast and sack lunches free of charge to any child, from pre-kindergarten students all the way up to those who are 18-years-old.
Meals can be picked up from Door #8 at Knox Middle School during the following times:
• Breakfast: 8 a.m. until 9 a.m.
• Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
If any parent cannot come to KMS to pick up their food for their children, please call the KCSC Administration Office at 772-1601 and we will deliver the food to them. Direct any other questions to the Administration Office.
Be sure to pick up a copy of The Leader this week for more coronavirus updates and for an article about how the North Judson United Methodist Church is providing a food bag delivery program as well.