STARKE COUNTY— Officials at all three Starke County public schools have announced that their facilities will remain closed to students through Sunday, April 12.
In order to ensure that Starke County students continue to receive an education while the schools are closed, teachers will be providing eLearning lessons. Below you’ll find information that’s relevant to each individual school corporation.
Knox Community School Corporation eLearning Days:
- Tuesday, March 17
- Wednesday, March 18
- Friday, March 20
- Monday, March 23
- Wednesday, March 25
- Friday, March 27th
Knox Spring Break: Monday, March 30 - Friday, April 10 (no eLearning days)
Until Sunday, April 12, all other days will be recognized as vacation/waiver days where school lessons will not be provided.
If you have any questions about Knox eLearning, call 574-772-1601.
North Judson-San Pierre eLearning Days:
- Tuesday, March 17
- Wednesday, March 18
- Monday, March 23
- Wednesday, March 25
NJ-SP Spring Break Monday, March 30 - Friday, April 3 (no eLearning days)
- Monday, April 6
- Wednesday, April 8
NJSP school officials note that if your student does not have access to the internet, you should contact your child’s teacher to arrange for alternative assignments during this time.
If you have any questions about eLearning at NJ-SP call 574-896-2155.
Oregon-Davis eLearning Days:
- Tuesday, March 17
- Wednesday, March 18
- Thursday, March 19
OD Spring Break: Monday, March 23 - Friday, March 27 (no eLearning days)
- Tuesday, March 31
- Wednesday, April 1
- Thursday, April 2
- Tuesday, April 7
- Wednesday, April 8
- Thursday, April 9
Teachers will be available online each eLearning day between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. CST. The dates that are not listed above will be recognized as waiver days where school will not be in session.
At OD, There will also be no school on Friday, April 10 and Monday, April 13 but those dates were accounted for on the approved Oregon-Davis master calendar.
If you have any questions about eLearning at Oregon-Davis, call 574-867-2111.
At all three schools, all extra-curricular actives including practices, games, performances, and contests have been canceled through Sunday, April 12. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.