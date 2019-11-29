KNOX – A Starke County man is being held without bond on suspicion of murder following a fatal shooting on Thanksgiving Day.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
James L. Campbell, 52, was being held in the Starke County Jail late Friday on a preliminary charge of murder.
According to a Facebook post by Starke County Sheriff Bill Dulin, deputies were called shortly before 2:15 p.m. Thursday on a report of a man shot dead in the 2000 block of C.R. 550 East.
The caller said the suspect had fled the scene, but provided a name and vehicle description.
Dulin said in the post there was a pursuit, but sheriff’s deputies and a Knox Police Department canine officer apprehended the suspect in the area of C.R. 450 West and C.R. 150 South without incident. The pursuit lasted 20-30 minutes.
Along with Starke County sheriff’s deputies and Knox police, North Judson officers, Indiana State Police troopers, Starke County EMS and the Starke County Coroner’s Office assisted in the investigation.
“There is no immediate danger to the public as the lone suspect is in custody,” Dulin said via Facebook.
While the sheriff did not name suspect, the only person being held in the county jail on allegations of murder on Thursday was Campbell.
Dulin said the investigation is ongoing.