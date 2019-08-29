KNOX – A Walkerton man charged with rape and being held in the Starke County Jail on $500,000 bond is scheduled to stand trial in November, according to court records.
The Starke County Prosecutor’s Office charged Devin J. Taylor, 22, with two counts of rape on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
According to court documents:
Starke County sheriff’s Deputy Ethan Biggs was dispatched to a Walkerton home at about 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, on a report of a person in distress.
When Biggs got to the residence, the victim’s grandparents and Taylor were outside. The victim was in the fetal position in the back of a sport-utility vehicle.
After Biggs identified himself, the victim unlocked the vehicle and “immediately jumped into (Biggs’) arms, screaming for help,” according to court papers.
The victim told Biggs she was asleep when she awoke to Taylor raping her. Despite being told to stop, Taylor held her down and continued raping her, she told the deputy.
The victim’s age and possible connection to Taylor were not stated in the court papers. Why Taylor was at the home was also not stated.
Taylor made an initial appearance in Starke Circuit Court last week. Taylor told Judge Kim Hall that he has hired an attorney, but the lawyer was not identified in the court records.
Hall scheduled Taylor to stand trial in November.
The charges against Taylor are each Level 3 felonies punishable by three to 16 years in prison if convicted.