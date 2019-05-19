KNOX -- Dog of the Week: Gable
Gable is a large male Rottweiler. He is one to two years of age.
Cat of the Week: Kirk
Kirk is domestic short hair male. He is three to four years of age. He is described as a big friendly cat. His adoption has been sponsored (waived).
If you are interested in Gable, Kirk or any other pet call the dedicated staff at the Starke County Humane Society immediately. Interested parties should call the shelter at 574-896-5060 to ensure that contact is made. The hours of the shelter are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. CST. If there is no answer, please leave a message and they will return it.