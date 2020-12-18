editor's pick spotlight alert featured popular top story urgent
Starke County Health Department to host ISDH COVID-19 Drive-thru Testing Site
KNOX – The Indiana State Department of Health and the Starke County Health Department are partnering to hold a free clinic for COVID-19 testing.
The testing clinic will be held at the Knox Community Center, located at 55 E. Lake Street. It will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22 and Wednesday, Dec. 23. as well as on Thursday, Dec. 24 where it will be open 9 am until 1 p.m.
The testing site will be closed on Christmas, Dec. 25 and then will reopen on Saturday, Dec. 26 and will stay open from 9 a.m. until 6p.m.
Testing will be available to all members of the public regardless of symptoms. Children as young as 2 years of age can be tested with parental consent.
Hoosiers will not be charged for testing and insurance is not required. However, if you have private health insurance, please bring that information with you.
Jacque Ryan
Leader Editor
The Leader is a weekly newspaper that covers all areas of Starke County, Indiana.
- Starke County Health Department to host ISDH COVID-19 Drive-thru Testing Site
