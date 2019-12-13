STARKE COUNTY — Starke County Community Foundation and many Starke County residents celebrated #GivingTuesday on December 3rd at the Starke County Community Foundation office, located at 300 Keller Ave., North Judson, Indiana 46366. #GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities. #GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good.
Over the past seven years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. Thanks to the generous donors of Starke County, by 6pm that evening, there was nearly $50,000 in donations raised for the Starke County Community Foundation.
Many of these donations were donated specifically to Community Funds, which are eligible for the Lilly Endowment Inc. Matching Opportunity. The Lilly Endowment Inc. Matching Opportunity is a $2 for $1 match for all donations made to Community Funds with a goal of $250,000. Thanks to these donations, the match is nearly complete with only $4,000 until the match has been met.
During the #GivingTuesday event, the Constellation of Starke Executive Committee was recognized as the winners of the 2019 James R. Hardesty Leadership in Philanthropy Award.
If you have any questions on the event, feel free to call Director of Development, Jessica Martinović at 574.772.3665.