STARKE COUNTY – First government meetings of the new year begin with new appointments and the governing board electing president and vice president. With the Starke County Council, this is no different.
At the Tuesday, Jan. 21 meeting of the council it was voted to retain Brad Hazelton as Vice-President and Dave Pearman as President of the council. The Council then voted to retain Marty Lucas as the attorney for the county. Council Member Kay Gudeman was appointed to the KIRPC board. Council Member Howard Bailey was appointed to the County Planning Commission. Kenny Wallace was appointed to the Alcohol Beverage Board. Council Member Freddie Baker was appointed to the Solid Waste Board.
Representatives from Baker Tilly gave an update on the refinancing of jail bonds. One of the documents that the representatives handed out to the council was an underwriting request for proposals letter. They requested from the council a verbal approval to go ahead with sending the letter out.
