To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Starke County Community Foundation, officials will be surprising local charities through a year-long pop-up grant series!
According to SCCF Director of Development Jessica Martinović, a subcommittee that consists of former Foundation members will choose a non-profit each month whose work they wish to honor with a $1,000 surprise grant.
Martinović noted that Community Services of Starke County was selected as the first grant recipient because of the work the organization has done to support community members, especially those experiencing additional financial burdens as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The $1,000 check was presented to Community Services of Starke County Executive Director Charmaine Dunkel on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Keep an eye out for more details about this grant series in future editions of the Starke County Leader!