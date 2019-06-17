North Judson, Indiana – More than $48,000 and 48 scholarships were awarded to 30 outstanding students through the Starke County Community Foundation (SCCF) this year. In addition, the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship will provide more than $77,000 for four Lilly Scholars attending college this year. The 2019 recipient of this award is Madeline Krueger.
A celebration of students was held at the California Township/Bass Lake Fire Dept. on Tuesday, June 11. The reception provided an opportunity for scholars to meet and thank the donors who made their scholarships possible.
Jessica Martinovic, Director of Development for the Starke County Community Foundation, hosted the annual event that honors the accomplishments of local students and acknowledges the many people who have invested in the future of Starke County through scholarships created within the Community Foundation.
“We are proud of our scholarship recipients and grateful to our donors who have made these scholarships possible. We hope that these students choose to return to Starke County, but even if their future endeavors take them away from our community, we hope they’ll be as committed to their home county as our donors have been,” said Martinovic.
The event also provided an opportunity for donors and recipients to receive an update on SCCF news.
This year’s recipients include:
- Melaina Adcock:
- Knox VFW Post #748 Auxiliary Scholarship
- Robert O. and Doris E. Winters Scholarship
- Haley Bailey (renewal):
- Starke Memorial Hospital and Medical Staff Health Occupational/Medical Education Scholarship
- Winifred J. Simpkins/Spirit of Nursing Scholarship
- Abigail Belcher:
- Starke Memorial Auxiliary Scholarship
- Starke Memorial Hospital and Medical Staff Scholarship
- Destiny Bennett (renewal):
- Runkle Family Scholarship
- Kendra Bickel
- Winifred J. Simpkins / Spirit of Nursing Scholarship
- Madison Brown (renewal):
- Starke Memorial Hospital and Medical Staff Health Occupational/Medical Education Scholarship
- Winifred J. Simpkins/Spirit of Nursing Scholarship
- Paul Chaffins
- James and Carris Lucas Scholarship
- Robert O. and Doris E. Winters Scholarship
- Richard Clark
- James and Carris Lucas Scholarship
- Tara Conley (renewal):
- Starke Memorial Hospital and Medical Staff Health Occupational/Medical Education Scholarship
- Hannah Gundlach (renewal):
- 1897 Charley Vorm Memorial Scholarship
- Corey Hackler (renewal):
- Forrest and Helen Whitson Scholarship
- Haley Hartmann:
- Nella Kersting Memorial Scholarship
- Madeline Hewlett:
- James and Carris Lucas Scholarship
- Marlaina Hounshell:
- Starke Memorial Auxiliary Scholarship
- Madeline Krueger
- 2019 Starke County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship
- Amanda Krzyzanowski (renewal): (Kry – zan – ow – ski)
- Starke Memorial Hospital and Medical Staff Health Occupational/Medical Education Scholarship
- Madison Land
- Dorothy Johnson Shei Scholarship
- Jerry Scherf Scholarship
- Robert O. and Doris E. Winters Scholarship
- James and Carris Lucas Scholarship
- Maxwell Lawrence
- Clarence Lawrence Memorial Scholarship
- Kaitlyn Lindbergh
- Robert O. and Doris E. Winters Scholarship
- Deanna MacMillan (renewal):
- Carl and Josephine Wozniak Scholarship
- Faith Norem:
- Robert O. and Doris E. Winters Scholarship
- Alyssa Okeley:
- Hamblin Scholarship in Honor of Eleanor G. Hamblin
- Robert O. and Doris E. Winters Scholarship
- Alex Radtke (renewal):
- 1897 Charley Vorm Memorial Scholarship
- Cora Sallee:
- 1897 Charley Vorm Memorial Scholarship
- Meaghan Simpson
- Knox VFW Post #748 Auxiliary Scholarship
- Morgan Schumacher (renewal):
- 1897 Charley Vorm Memorial Scholarship
- Drew Shidler (renewal):
- Paul and Donna Altman Family Scholarship
- Hannah Shidler:
- Lavergne M. Brown and Lois L. Spenner Educational Scholarship
- Knox VFW Post #748 Auxiliary Scholarship
- Logan Trott:
- Linda and Lois Berg Scholarship
- Steve L. Toth and Donna M. Toth Family Fund Scholarship
- Andrew VanAsdall:
- Ed Hasnerl/WKVI Scholarship
- Helen and Ware Edgar Scholarship
- John Yakimicki:
- Brad Lawrence Memorial Scholarship
- Carl and Josephine Wozniak Scholarship
- Clarence Lawrence Memorial Scholarship
- Richard H. Gumz Agriculture Scholarship
Summer scholarship opportunities are available, and applications are due on July 5. To learn more, visit nicf.org or contact the Northern Indiana Community Foundation at 574-223-2227, or Jessica Martinovic at the Starke County Community Foundation at 574-772-3665.