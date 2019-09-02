KNOX -- With over 50 flavors of popcorn, things truly are popping at the popcorn store on N. Pearl Street in Knox.
Into its third year of business, Poppin’ Off Popcorn serves not only popcorn, but also 12 flavors of Hershey’s hand dipped ice cream, Chicago Style Hot Dogs, Cowboy Beans, T-shirts, ice cream cakes, goat milk soap products from Patchwork Acre Farms, succulents, lanyards, and old fashioned milk shakes and floats.
Malts are even coming soon.
“Our top sellers are Starke County Stir, Chicago Style, Homemade Carmel and Cheddar… the basics,” stated Poppin’ Off Popcorn Owner Beth Adamik when asked what’s most popular at her store.
Poppin’ Off Popcorn (POP) started due to a few basic needs, according to the owner.
Beth had spent 10-years raising her two youngest boys, and was ready to get back to work.
Her love for popcorn and her desire to aid in bringing business to Knox spawned the idea to start her own business.
“I needed a job with flexibility, loved popcorn, and wanted to try to bring business to the downtown area,” she explained.
Thus, Poppin’ Off Popcorn began.
Currently, the store offers frequent customer cards.
Buy 10 large bags and you get receive a free large. They also offer in-store discount of three bags or more, 5 percent off.
Adamik says she’s looking at increasing the store’s internet sales, fundraisers, and maybe even opening up on Sundays.
Poppin’ Off Popcorn is made with white coconut oil and a combination of larger mushroom and butterfly kernels. Premium flavoring, real vanilla for example, and only real butter is used in the popcorn coatings.
For more information about the store, visit their location in Knox, at 4 N. Pearl Street. You can also go to www.poppinoffpopcorn.com or their facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/poppinoffpopcorn1/.
When asked what might people expect when they walk inside her store, Adamik replied that customers may be surprised that there is more to the store than just popcorn.
As stated above, there are a plethora of other products.
“We even have a small seating area complete with checkers, deck of cards, and a peg game to play,” Adamik said. “Many are also surprised to find a handicap accessible entrance and restroom. What can people expect to find? Popcorn, good service, and a clean environment.”