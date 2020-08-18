Starke County Prosecuting Attorney Leslie Baker is urging parents, guardians, and grandparents to be mindful of what their child is doing on the internet, especially now that devices are being used more frequently by children of all ages.
In a recent press release, Prosecutor Baker noted that the number of online exploitation complaints rose significantly this past spring when lockdowns ramped up around the world.
She referenced a statistic from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a global organization that disseminates tips to law enforcement, which mentions that they cataloged 4.1 million reports of cyber abuse against children in April 2020. That is apparently four times the amount of complaints that were received during the same month last year.
Baker commented, “It is not a stretch to say the COVID-19 pandemic has turned just about every aspect of life on its head. Many of us are working from home and all Hoosier students finished the school year taking online classes.”
She continued, “As we prepare for the start of another school year, many districts are opting to start with online classes, while some are going for a hybrid approach, with some in-person instruction coupled with online learning. Most of the districts that are returning to the classroom are also offering an online option for students.”
Prosecutor Baker added, “No matter what option your family goes with during this school year, it is reasonable to expect some screen time will increase for Hoosier children. This is on top of what is likely an increase in screen time and exposure to the internet due to many popular outdoor activities being cancelled as a safety precaution.”
She mentioned that, as Prosecutor, she wants to remind adults with children that it’s vital to be vigilant when it comes to what children are being exposed to and who they’re interacting with online.
Baker stated, “With so much going on, it can be daunting to try and add on additional monitoring of a child’s online activity but online exploitation of children can, unfortunately, happen to anyone.”
She notes that online predators can pretend to be many different people on many different sites in an attempt to befriend children and teens before trying to coerce them into sending photos or videos or meeting in person. Baker added that parents and guardians have to diligent in monitoring social media use, staying up to date on the latest apps and trends as well as having open conversations about internet safety.
Prosecutor Baker provided a good jumping off point for parents who need some help, “If you’re not sure where to start, commonsensemedia.org is a great resource for many tech related issues as well as how to set parental controls on your children’s devices.”
In addition to providing that advice, Baker also included some potential warnings sings that someone may be grooming your child online or that they could e in trouble.
Those warning signs can include:
- Constantly being online and not wanting to do anything else
- Becoming angry when unable to get online
- Turning off the computer or locking their screen when you enter a room
- Receiving calls or packages from people you don’t know
- Withdrawing form family and friends
Baker noted that while this is not an exhaustive list, it is still helpful as it gives guardians an idea of what to look for.
To conclude the internet safety press release, Prosecutor Baker shared the following statement, “My office remains committed to protecting those among us who are the most vulnerable, including children. As we all struggle to figure out what normal looks like these days, rest assured that anyone who engages in these kinds of heinous acts against children will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
If you suspect that a child is in danger do not hesitate to contact authorities. For further guidance, call the Starke County Prosecutor’s Office at 574-772-6267.