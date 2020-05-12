STARKE COUNTY—The Starke County Health Department is reporting that two more residents have tested positive for coronavirus.
One individual is isolating at home while the other is currently hospitalized for a separate matter. No additional details about the patients will be released due to privacy laws.
Since the first positive case of coronavirus in Starke County was reported on March 23, a total of 24 local residents have tested positive. Out of all of those positive patients, two are now deceased.
Information about the number of Starke County residents who are still COVID-19 positive and in isolation versus the number of residents who have recovered is not currently available. Those details be provided as soon as they're shared.
The Starke County Health Department has been working closely with local and state officials to ensure that all close contacts of the patients are identified and monitored and that all infection control protocols are being followed.
Next week, state-wide centralized contact-tracing will begin and those responsibilities will be taken over by the Indiana State Department of Health and their partners at Maximus.
Each time a Starke County Health Department press release is issued, Public Health Nurse Frank Lynch includes important information about how the virus is spread and how people can protect themselves.
Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:
Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;
Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;
Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or
eyes before washing your hands; and
Rarely, fecal contamination.
The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact (within 6 feet) with people who are sick.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) will provide updates as new information becomes available. Visit the ISDH website for the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Indiana.