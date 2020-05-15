STARKE COUNTY—The Starke County Health Department is reporting that another resident is isolating at home after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, more than 380 tests have been provided in Starke County. With this latest confirmed case, the running total of positive cases in Starke County is now at 27. Five of those new cases were reported this week.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box has previously told Hoosiers to anticipate seeing a rise in the number of cases as the accessibility to testing improves.
Out of all 27 Starke County patients who were diagnosed with COVID-19, two are now deceased. The remainder of the residents have either recovered or are actively isolating for the recommended amount of time.
The Starke County Health Department has been working closely with local and state officials to ensure that all that all close contacts of the patients are identified and monitored and that all infection control protocols are being followed.
No additional details about the patients will be released due to privacy laws.
Each time the Starke County Health Department issues a press release related to COVID-19, Public Health Nurse Frank Lynch includes important information about how the virus is spread and how people can protect themselves.
Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:
Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;
Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;
Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands; and
Rarely, fecal contamination.
The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact (within 6 feet) with people who are sick.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) will provide updates as new information becomes available. Visit the ISDH website for the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Indiana.