STARKE COUNTY—Two more Starke County residents are isolating at home after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
The Starke County Health Department is working closely with the local and state officials to ensure that close contacts of the patients are identified and monitored and that all infection control protocols are being followed.
No additional information about the patients will be released due to privacy laws.
According to the latest statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health, 325 Starke County residents have been tested so far.
With the addition of these two new cases, a total of 26 Starke County residents have tested positive since the first local case of COVID-19 was reported on Monday, March 23rd. Two of those individuals have passed away.
Each time the Starke County Health Department issues a press release related to COVID-19, Public Health Nurse Frank Lynch includes important information about how the virus is spread and how people can protect themselves.
Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:
Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;
Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;
Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or
eyes before washing your hands; and
Rarely, fecal contamination.
The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact (within 6 feet) with people who are sick.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) will provide updates as new information becomes available. Visit the ISDH website for the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Indiana.