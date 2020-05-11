STARKE COUNTY—The Starke County Starke County Health Department announced today another positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Starke County.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health's most recent statistics, nearly 290 Starke County residents have been tested for COVID-19 so far. Including the case that the SC Health Department announced today, 22 residents have tested positive for coronavirus.
Starke County Health Department is working closely with the local and state officials to ensure that contacts of the patient are identified and monitored and that all infection control protocols are being followed.
The patient is isolating at home. No additional information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.
Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:
Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;
Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;
Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or
eyes before washing your hands; and
Rarely, fecal contamination.
The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact (within 6 feet) with people who are sick.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) will provide updates as new information becomes available. Visit the ISDH website at https://coronavirus.IN.gov for the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Indiana.