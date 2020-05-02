According to the Starke County Health Department, another Starke County resident is isolating at home after testing positive for coronavirus. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 17.
As with every confirmed case, the Department is working closely with local and state officials to ensure that all close contacts of the patient are identified and monitored and that all infection control protocols are being followed.
No additional details about the individual will be released due to privacy laws.
For up-to-date information from the Indiana State Department of Health, visit coronavirus.in.gov. In order to stay informed about the latest information released by the Governor's office, visit https://www.in.gov/gov/