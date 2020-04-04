The Starke County Health Department announced that a third positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Starke County.
On Saturday, April 4, County Health Nurse Frank Lynch issued a release alerting the public that the Department is is working closely with local and state officials to ensure all contacts of the patient are identified and monitored and that infection control protocols are being followed.
The patient is isolating at home and no additional information about the individual due to privacy laws.
Gov. Eric J. Holcomb issued a public health emergency declaration that calls on state agencies to continue their diligence and cooperation in responding to COVID-19 and ensures that Indiana can seek funding to control and stop the spread of coronavirus.
The declaration and additional orders the governor has issued to protect the public from COVID-19 are posted at www.in.gov/.
Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:
- Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;
- Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;
- Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands; and
- Rarely, fecal contamination.
The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact (within 6 feet) with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) will provide updates as new information becomes available. Visit the ISDH website at https://coronavirus.IN.gov for the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Indiana.