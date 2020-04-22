The Starke County Health Department is reporting that another two residents have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases up to 13.
The Department is working closely with the local and state officials to ensure that contacts of the patients are identified and monitored and that all infection control protocols are being followed.
No additional information about the patients will be released due to privacy laws.
According to Public Health Nurse Frank Lynch, with these two new cases, a total of four Starke County residents remain in mandatory isolation.
Only one resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away and that was a hospitalized individual over the age of 50 who had pre-exisiting conditions of a serious nature.
Gov. Eric J. Holcomb issued a public health emergency declaration that calls on state agencies to continue their diligence and cooperation in responding to COVID-19 and ensures that Indiana can seek funding to control and stop the spread of coronavirus. The declaration is posted at www.in.gov/. The governor has also issued additional steps to protect the public from COVID-19.
In addition to sharing the latest press release, Lynch mentioned that individuals who are seeking homemade masks can reach out to Starke County Chamber of Commerce Executive Brenda Palmer in order to submit a request.
Palmer can be reached through the Starke County Helps group or by calling 574-316-2194. He gave a shout out to all the volunteers who have been working hard to provide masks.
To keep the public informed about the virus, Lynch noted that the human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:
Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;
Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;
Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands; and
Rarely, fecal contamination.
Officials advise that the best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness is to:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact (within 6 feet) with people who are sick.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) will provide updates as new information becomes available. Visit the ISDH website at https://coronavirus.IN.gov for the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Indiana.