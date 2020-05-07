The Starke County Health Department is reporting that that four more residents are isolating at home after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county up to 21.
These patients are currently isolating at home, as was the case most individuals who tested postive. So far, Starke County has only seen two hospitalizations because of COVID-19 and two deaths.
The Starke County Health Department is working closely with local and state officials to ensure that all close contacts of the patients are identified and monitored and that all infection control protocols are being followed.
No additional information about the patients will be released due to privacy laws.
For up-to-date information from the Indiana State Department of Health, visit coronavirus.in.gov. In order to stay informed about the latest information released by the Governor's office, visit https://www.in.gov/gov/