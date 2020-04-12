STARKE COUNTY—The Starke County Health Department has announced another local resident is isolating at home after testing positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Following this Saturday evening announcement, the number of positive cases in Starke County is at nine.
No additional details about the patient will be shared due to privacy laws.
The Starke County Health Department is working closely with local and state officials to ensure that contacts of the patient are identified and monitored and that all infection control protocols are being followed.
Gov. Eric J. Holcomb issued and recently extended a public health emergency declaration that calls on state agencies to continue their diligence and cooperation in responding to COVID-19 and ensures that Indiana can seek funding to control and stop the spread of coronavirus.
The declaration and additional orders the governor has issued to protect the public from COVID-19 are posted at www.in.gov/.
Each time a new case is confirmed and a press release is issued, Starke County Public Health Nurse Frank Lynch includes information about how the virus is spread and how people can take steps to protect themselves and others.
He notes that human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing, through close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands, by touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands, and it is also rarely spread fecal contamination.
The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Additionally, avoid close contact (within 6 feet) with people who are sick, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. When you’re feeling sick, stay home and cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) will provide updates as new information becomes available. For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Indiana, visit the ISDH website at https://coronavirus.IN.gov
