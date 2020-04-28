Each time a new case is confirmed, the health department works closely with state and local officials to ensure that all close contacts of the patient are identified and monitored and that all infection control protocols are being followed.
Starke County Public Health Nurse Frank Lynch encourages residents to stay informed by utilizing the various resources provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
To stay up-to-date with the latest information released by Governor Eric Holcomb and the state's COVID-19 Task force, visit www.in.gov/gov/.