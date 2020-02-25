YELLOW RIVER—A tree and debris removal project planned for the Yellow River received funding support from the Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Commission when members met for their February meeting.
Marshall County Surveyor Craig Cultice and Starke County Surveyor Bill Crase were asked to provide an update about the joint plan during the meeting held in Starke County Annex No. 1 on Friday, Feb.21.
Surveyor Crase noted that he spoke with George Bowman, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ Floodplain Management Branch Assistant Director, and received some suggestions from him that were incorporated into the plan.
He noted, “One of the biggest things that was a concern, and we addressed this in the application, was the sites of entry in and out of the channel…We have covered that in our desktop review of how we’re going to handle as far as receiving straw blanket and different things that we’re going to do to repair the bank from any damage done so we don’t have any new erosion issues.”
When it came time to address funding for the project Executive Director Scott Pelath emphasized the importance of recognizing additional work will be needed further down the river.
“I know that Bill and Craig have had good discussions on the regulatory end...Given the methodology that they’re going to use, which I think is good methodology with the amphibious excavating equipment, I would like to be able to set aside some funds for these purposes so they can begin work when they’re ready. ” Pelath shared.
The director continued, “Now, I have to add a caveat to this. I’m extremely mindful of the fact that we have work to be done downstream too. So I would ask that if we make a commitment of funds for the Yellow River project today, we kind of draw a little bit of a line with the remainder of the problem tree funding because we’re going to have to get downstream folks online too.”
Crase followed that up by assuring fellow commission members that the funding wouldn’t be spent right way.
