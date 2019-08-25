CULVER — Patty Stallings requested support from the community for some socks and sneaker donations during the Gift of Warmth annual fundraiser event being held, Saturday, August 31 at the Culver Town Park.
Sandy feet get cold in the winter when parents struggle to pay the utility bill. Last year, Gift of Warmth provided an Under Armor hoodie to each student and staff member of the Culver Community School Corporation.
“We discovered that the kids were not wearing coats anymore, rather they were wearing warmer hoodies.” Stallings noted that the jackets not only kept the kids warm, but felt that it also boosted morale. “You still see them on the bus wearing them.”
This year, Stallings emphasized a need for socks and sneakers.
“This year we are asking for new socks. The teachers noticed that with boots and shoes, the kids are wearing the same socks every day, even for gym.”
Stallings requested gently used sneakers for distribution.
“Throw them in the washing machine, tie the laces together to keep them in pairs, and bring them to the event.”
Stallings said that monetary donations will be used to pay for utility bills and purchase needed items for the children.
The Gift of Warmth stocks a closet for children in need. That closet includes under garments.
“Counselors and teachers refer families to us who are having trouble paying for heat. They just can’t meet that obligation. We don’t have repeats. That’s a wonderful thing. But people are living from paycheck to paycheck. It only takes one visit to the doctor and they can’t afford their utility bill.”
Stallings noted that a family who had been living in their car was gifted with money for gas to keep their family warm.
“With 72 percent of the school children on free lunch, they need that kind of help. They need heat.”
The 12th annual ‘Gift of Warmth’ Dick Dugger Memorial Lake Maxinkuckee film festival will be held Saturday, August 31 in Culver Town Park starting at 6 p.m.
The event will feature a picnic, live music, and a clothing drive.
The night will conclude with the showing of ‘Back to the Future’ beginning at dusk.
Please note that the event will be cancelled if it rains.
“All you have to do is bring some new socks, sneakers or some money,” Stallings requested with smile.