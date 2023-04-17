On April 15th, 2023, at approximately 11:51 a.m., Officer Truty, with the Marshall County Sheriff's Department initiated a traffic stop on 12th Rd near Redwood Rd for a moving violation. The driver was identified as Mason Lynn Stachowski, age 23, of Plymouth, Indiana. During the investigation, the officer discovered that the driver was exhibiting signs of alcohol intoxication. Stachowski was transported to the Marshall County Jail and booked for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and Operating a Vehicle Endangering. The bond is $1, 500.00 cash. 

