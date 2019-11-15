SOUTH BEND – St. Joseph County officials say the investigation into a pursuit and police-action shooting near North Liberty in late October continues, but more information should be released in the coming weeks.
Jessica McBrier, director of special projects and media relations for the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, said last week that the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the case of Kevin W. Meyers, 48, of LaPorte.
Meyers led officers on a chase that ultimately ended with gunfire and Meyers wounded in a farm field southeast of North Liberty.
“This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” McBrier said via email. “No charges have been filed in connection with this investigation. There are no further updates to share at this time. I anticipate we will have further information to release at the conclusion of the investigation. CMHU indicated it anticipates the investigation will wrap up in the next couple of weeks.”
Troy Warner, legal advisor to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, previously said sheriff’s officers, Walkerton police and deputies with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department assisted North Liberty officers with a high-speed pursuit at about 4:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21.
The vehicle Meyers is alleged to have been driving was suspicious and had a stolen license plate, Warner said in a news release.
During the pursuit, Meyers’ vehicle went through multiple farm fields with its headlights turned off in the area of Leeper and Walnut roads, near S.R. 23, southeast of North Liberty.
Meyers rammed several police vehicles during the pursuit, which finally ended near the intersection of Leeper and S.R. 23, according to Warner.
Meyers’ SUV and a Walkerton police car apparently collided and both became engulfed in flames.
During the chase while in a farm field, officers fired shots at Meyers’ SUV.
Meyers was hit by gunfire, according to Warner.
Officers were able to remove Meyers from the vehicle and provide him with medical attention.
Warner said EMS and firefighters were called to the scene. The fire from the vehicles spread to the farm field.
Meyers was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment of his gunshot wounds. As well, multiple officers were taken for treatment of smoke inhalation, Warner said in the release.
Firefighters had the blaze under control shortly before 6:30 a.m.
McBrier previously said Meyers underwent surgery and was in stable condition. He has not yet been booked into the St. Joseph County Jail, according to online jail records.
The officers involved in the shooting have not yet been identified.