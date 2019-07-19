LaPORTE and STARKE COUNTIES – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces that State Road 39 will close Monday in LaPorte and Starke counties while crews perform chip seal operations.
The road will close between U.S. 30 and State Road 8 and is anticipated to reopen by the end of Tuesday, weather permitting.
State road detours must use state-maintained roads only. Southbound drivers on SR 39 will be detoured east on U.S. 30, south on U.S. 35 and west on SR 8 back to SR 39. Northbound drivers on SR 39 will be detoured east on SR 8, north on U.S. 35 and west on U.S. 30 back to SR 39.
Chip sealing explained:
The chip sealing process consists of distributing a liquid asphalt emulsion on the roadway and covering the liquid asphalt with crushed stone to provide a new wearing surface. Once the asphalt has cured, any excess chips left on the roadway are swept from the surface.
Chip sealing extends the life of a roadway by protecting it from moisture, ultraviolet degradation and other damaging exposures. In addition to sealing the pavement, chip seal applications reestablish surface friction – improving safety for the motoring public. Of the pavement preservation methods employed by the state, chip sealing is perhaps the most cost-effective. Studies show that every dollar invested in chip seal operations saves $6-14 in future roadway costs.
Drivers in Northwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts at any time via the District’s social media channels: www.Facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest or Twitter @INDOTNorthwest. Or visit http://www.trafficwise.in.gov for INDOT’s TrafficWise Traveler Information Service.
About Next Level Roads
“In Indiana, the Crossroads of America is more than a motto; it’s our mission.”
– Governor Eric Holcomb
Next Level Roads is Governor Eric J. Holcomb’s initiative to elevate Indiana’s economic competitiveness and quality of life for all Hoosiers through investment in transportation infrastructure. This sustainable, data-driven plan dedicates more than $30 billion over the next 20 years to improving the conditions of existing roads and bridges – both state and local, finishing major projects, and building for the future. Next Level Roads is enhancing Indiana’s position as a leader in freight and logistics and empowering cities, towns and counties to build communities that attract jobs and talent. Learn more about Next Level Roads at in.gov/indot.
About the Indiana Department of Transportation
INDOT empowers businesses to deliver Indiana to the world and bring the world to Indiana by providing a transportation network that is second to none. The agency builds and maintains more than 28,000 lane miles of highway and 5,600 bridges, and provides oversight for 117 public aviation facilities and more than 4,000 miles of active rail lines. Indiana ranked as the #1 state in the U.S. for infrastructure in CNBC’s 2016 “Top States for Business” ranking. Learn more about INDOT at in.gov/indot.