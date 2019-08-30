BURR OAK – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces that State Road 17 will close Monday in Burr Oak while Norfolk Southern rebuilds a railroad crossing.
The road will close at the crossing between W. 15th Road and 15 B Road for about one week. It’s anticipated to reopen Sept. 10, INDOT said in a news release.
State road detours must be on state-maintained roads only.
Southbound drivers on SR 17 will be detoured west on State Road 8, south on State Road 23 and east on State Road 10 back to SR 17.
Northbound drivers on SR 17 will be detoured west on SR 10, north on SR 23 and east on SR 8 back to SR 17.