CULVER – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces that State Road 10 is closing Tuesday from Oak to Nutmeg roads in Marshall County, between Culver and U.S. 31.
Norfolk Southern will be rebuilding a railroad crossing there.
The road is anticipated to reopen by evening on Sunday, Aug. 18.
State road detours must be on state-maintained roads only.
Eastbound motorists on SR 10 will detour north on State Road 23, east on U.S. 30 and south on U.S. 31 back to SR 10.
Westbound motorists on SR 10 will detour north on U.S. 31, west on U.S. 30 and south on SR 23 back to SR 10.
Drivers in Northwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts at any time via the District’s social media channels: www.Facebook.com/indotnorthwest or Twitter @Indotnorthwest. Or visit http://www.trafficwise.in.gov for INDOT’S Trafficwise Traveler Information Service.