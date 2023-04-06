On April 5, 2023 at approximately 1:34 P.M. Marshall County Central Dispatch received a call about people staying in a vehicle at residence within the 13,000 5D Rd. The caller advised that no one has been living at the house at the address and that these people were possibly "squatters". Officer Curtis Tempelman responded to the residence and located a vehicle with two subjects. The subjects were identified as Amy Jo Fischer, age 48 and Steven S. Overmyer. During the course of the investigation, a substance believed to methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was recovered. Amy Jo Fischer along with Steven S. Overmyer were arrested, transported and booked into the Marshall County Jail. The bond for both subjects are $1,500.00 cash.
“Squatters” booked after investigation revealed possible methamphetamine, paraphernalia
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Wakarusa Library News
- Coffel makes ESPN top six
- Attorney General Todd Rokita releases annual report to promote accountability and transparency
- Les McFarland promoted to Lt. Detective with the MCSD
- Jeff Snyder has been promoted to Captain with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department
- “Squatters” booked after investigation revealed possible methamphetamine, paraphernalia
- Plymouth man arrested on multiple charges including burglary, theft, criminal mischief and possession
- Plymouth, LV, Triton run at Plymouth
Most Popular
Articles
- Knox woman arrested for OWI over three times the legal limit, and OWI-Endangerment
- Homeless man arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance
- Plymouth man and woman arrested for resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana
- Plymouth man arrested for OWI with a BAC of .05 or more, OWI-Endangerment, and Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident
- South Bend man arrested on Warrant
- Two arrested on warrants, narcotics discovered during search
- Hanna woman arrested on Misdemeanor Warrant for Theft
- “Squatters” booked after investigation revealed possible methamphetamine, paraphernalia
- Plymouth man arrested on multiple charges including burglary, theft, criminal mischief and possession
- Man arrested on Warrant for Counterfeiting / Forgery
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.