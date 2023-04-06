On April 5, 2023 at approximately 1:34 P.M. Marshall County Central Dispatch received a call about people staying in a vehicle at residence within the 13,000 5D Rd. The caller advised that no one has been living at the house at the address and that these people were possibly "squatters". Officer Curtis Tempelman responded to the residence and located a vehicle with two subjects. The subjects were identified as Amy Jo Fischer, age 48 and Steven S. Overmyer. During the course of the investigation, a substance believed to methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was recovered. Amy Jo Fischer along with Steven S. Overmyer were arrested, transported and booked into the Marshall County Jail. The bond for both subjects are $1,500.00 cash. 

